116,600 Shares in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Acquired by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Arco Platform comprises approximately 4.1% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sloane Robinson LLP owned about 0.54% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,000.

Shares of ARCE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,795. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

