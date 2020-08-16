33,106 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

BNS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 995,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,202. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

