36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

36Kr stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,903. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.