4,583 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

