AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

ABBV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.07. 5,487,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

