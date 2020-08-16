Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.72.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

