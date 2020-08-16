Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

AGRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $156.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

