Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.
The company has a market cap of $30.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Advanced Share Registry has a fifty-two week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.78 ($0.56).
About Advanced Share Registry
