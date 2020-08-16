Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $30.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Advanced Share Registry has a fifty-two week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.78 ($0.56).

About Advanced Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and associated services in Perth, Western Australia. The company offers online tools to find and view share information. It also engages in property investment business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

