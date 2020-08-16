Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.9% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,489.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.90. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

