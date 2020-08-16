Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

