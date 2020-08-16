Analysts Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calyxt.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLXT. National Securities downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Calyxt in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Calyxt in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,094. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.