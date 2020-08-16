Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. Cintas reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $10.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 91.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 396.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 95,914 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $213,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.44. 375,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,113. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.78. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

