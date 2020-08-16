Analyzing BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BankFinancial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.78%. Given BankFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.66 $11.67 million $1.03 7.78 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 1.80 $3.85 million N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Volatility & Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 18.34% 6.97% 0.80% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 15.89% 7.73% 0.84%

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats BankFinancial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

