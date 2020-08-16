Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

