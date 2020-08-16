ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

ASGN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. 135,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $29,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 33,635 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,440,219.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,451 shares of company stock worth $8,419,524. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

