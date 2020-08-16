Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,938 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

