Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 5,134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.87. 371,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

