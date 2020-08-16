Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.71. 1,224,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

