Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.