Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $7.56 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $620,260.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.01867919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00197192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00130021 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

