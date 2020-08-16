Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.