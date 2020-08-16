Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,448 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

