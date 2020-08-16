BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $42.80. 746,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

