BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BiomX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 23,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. BiomX has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHGE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

