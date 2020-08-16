BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Stake Decreased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 70,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,155. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.