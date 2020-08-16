Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,025 shares of company stock worth $189,669 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $17,298,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 364,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

