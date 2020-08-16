BonusCloud Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $718,645.16 and approximately $213.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

