Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 309.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,836 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $8,652,760.92. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,609. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.