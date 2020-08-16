Bread Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $267,999.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

