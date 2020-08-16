Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $32.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 243,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.75. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.