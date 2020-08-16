Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $32.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 243,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
