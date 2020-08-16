Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.16. 5,606,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -631.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

