British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 3.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.46. 6,464,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

