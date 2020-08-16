Brokerages Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Analysts predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $28.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.45 million. Iteris posted sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $115.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.13 million to $115.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.50 million, with estimates ranging from $126.77 million to $128.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,166.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

ITI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

