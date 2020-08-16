Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($2.12). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,689,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

