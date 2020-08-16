Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $115.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the lowest is $114.53 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $117.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $462.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.94 million to $467.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.42 million, with estimates ranging from $454.74 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $949,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,648,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,600,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,538,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 228,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.64. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

