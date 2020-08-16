Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $74.40

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,646,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 210,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,329. The firm has a market cap of $976.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.58 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

