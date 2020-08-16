Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $147.20

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.30. 182,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.31. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

