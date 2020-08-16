Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $10.60

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 92.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 538,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

