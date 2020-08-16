Burst (BURST) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $108,331.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,101,458,580 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

