CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Hits $0.0007

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $100,422.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.01867919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00197192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,900,224 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,900,204 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.