Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 171,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

