CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $249,019.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.04 or 0.05851207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

