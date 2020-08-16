Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Central Securities makes up about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Central Securities by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Securities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

