Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) & Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Critical Contrast

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical -293.61% -165.19% -67.98% Zosano Pharma N/A -242.70% -81.87%

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearside Biomedical and Zosano Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zosano Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 221.23%. Zosano Pharma has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.63%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Zosano Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Zosano Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $2.17 million 38.23 -$30.77 million ($0.81) -2.21 Zosano Pharma N/A N/A -$37.59 million ($2.29) -0.72

Clearside Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Zosano Pharma. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats Zosano Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.