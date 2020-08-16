Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 336.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 747.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 56,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 66,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,806. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.