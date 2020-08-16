Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,447.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $9,447.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,840.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.02559218 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00692669 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.