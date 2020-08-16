Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 281,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.