Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,847 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,335,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after buying an additional 408,136 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 596,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,848,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 84,823 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,757,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,099,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BVN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 828,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.