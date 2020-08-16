Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $519.10 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $519.10 million and approximately $89.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $202.67 or 0.01711687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000778 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.