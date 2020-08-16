Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Reaches $25.14 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Constellation has a market cap of $25.14 million and $915,674.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.29 or 0.05846796 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

